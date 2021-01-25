Coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston, Belleville regions Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Both health units for the Kingston and Belleville regions are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in their regions Monday.

In Kingston, there are only 16 active cases of the virus, whereas in the Hastings and Prince Edward region, there are 18 active cases.

This comes the same day at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health reported its first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in the region.

According to the health unit, the variant case was included in a count from a previous day, but did not specify when.

There are 34 cases of the variant in Ontario to date, according to Dr. Vanessa Allen, chief microbiology and laboratory science with Public Health Ontario Laboratory.

Monday was also the first day that all elementary and secondary school students for the southeastern regions returned to in-class learning, after Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, gave the three local health regions the green light to do so last week.

In a press conference Monday, Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for the province, said daily counts across Ontario have started to drop, which he said were effects of the preceding lockdowns, the first of which started Dec. 26, 2020, and the state of emergency, which began Jan. 14.

Ontario recorded under 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday for the first time since Dec. 13, according to Williams.

