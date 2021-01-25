Premium Brands, Indigenous groups’ $1-billion bid to buy Clearwater completed

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – A billion-dollar deal that marks the single biggest investment in Canada’s seafood industry by an Indigenous group has been finalized.

Vancouver-based Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a coalition of First Nations in Atlantic Canada say their acquisition of Clearwater Seafoods Inc. has been completed.

The Mi’kmaq First Nations partnership and Premium Brands have each acquired half ownership of Clearwater through a new partnership, FNC Holdings Ltd., at a price of $8.25 a share.

The $1-billion transaction, including debt, is also expected to see the Indigenous coalition hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences within a fully Mi’kmaq owned partnership.

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul says the deal is a significant achievement for the Mi’kmaq, noting that it will transform their participation in the commercial fishing sector.

Ian Smith, president and CEO of Clearwater, says the acquisition will allow the Halifax-based seafood company to continue to grow while preserving its culture and community presence.

