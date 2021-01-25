Menu

Canada

Premium Brands, Indigenous groups’ $1-billion bid to buy Clearwater completed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 9:47 am
First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a 'generational acquisition'
On Monday, a coalition of Mi’kmaq communities partnered with Premium Brands to buy Clearwater Seafood for a billion dollars. Today, Indigenous leaders are celebrating that purchase and the prosperity they believe it will bring to their communities. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more – Nov 10, 2020

HALIFAX – A billion-dollar deal that marks the single biggest investment in Canada’s seafood industry by an Indigenous group has been finalized.

Vancouver-based Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a coalition of First Nations in Atlantic Canada say their acquisition of Clearwater Seafoods Inc. has been completed.

Read more: Mi’kmaq coalition acquires 50% of Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods

The Mi’kmaq First Nations partnership and Premium Brands have each acquired half ownership of Clearwater through a new partnership, FNC Holdings Ltd., at a price of $8.25 a share.

The $1-billion transaction, including debt, is also expected to see the Indigenous coalition hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences within a fully Mi’kmaq owned partnership.

Trending Stories

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul says the deal is a significant achievement for the Mi’kmaq, noting that it will transform their participation in the commercial fishing sector.

First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a 'generational acquisition' – Nov 10, 2020
First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’ – Nov 10, 2020

Ian Smith, president and CEO of Clearwater, says the acquisition will allow the Halifax-based seafood company to continue to grow while preserving its culture and community presence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
