No ice is safe ice: London Fire Department

The majority of ponds in the city of London may be covered in ice, but the fire department is stressing that doesn’t mean it is safe to skate or to walk on them.

London Fire Department was called to a pond in the northwest end of the city Sunday afternoon in response to a man falling through the ice.

He was rescued by a bystander before emergency crews arrived. There is no word on whether the man sustained any injuries.

This comes one day after emergency crews, including the water rescue team, were called to the Pond Mills area.

The London Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team was called to the Pond Mills area on Saturday. London Fire Department

The London Fire Department says Saturday’s call wrapped up “without incident.”

