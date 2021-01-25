Menu

Canada

No ice is safe ice: London Fire Department

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2021 8:10 am
A man was pulled out of the water by a bystander after falling through the ice in northwest London.
The majority of ponds in the city of London may be covered in ice, but the fire department is stressing that doesn’t mean it is safe to skate or to walk on them.

London Fire Department was called to a pond in the northwest end of the city Sunday afternoon in response to a man falling through the ice.

He was rescued by a bystander before emergency crews arrived. There is no word on whether the man sustained any injuries.

This comes one day after emergency crews, including the water rescue team, were called to the Pond Mills area.

Trending Stories
The London Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team was called to the Pond Mills area on Saturday.
The London Fire Department says Saturday’s call wrapped up “without incident.”

