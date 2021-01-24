Calgary jiu-jitsu instructor hosts free classes after assaults on women

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman is stepping up to help her neighbours following a string of assaults.

Police say there have been 15 reported incidents since November in a number of communities, including several in Mission, Thorncliffe, Huntington Hills and Hillhurst.

Investigators say a man approaches women from behind, groping them before running off.

The news prompted jiu-jitsu instructor Diana Trang to use her skills to help others by hosting free self-defence classes online.

“It’s obviously hitting close to home with the recent news, so I have to use this as an opportunity to get more people learning these kinds of things so they know how to protect themselves,” Trang said.

“I’m passionate about empowerment and people having the skills to defend themselves if need be.” Tweet This

The first class was on Jan. 24 and organized via Facebook through a private community group. The event ended up getting hundreds of likes and shares across the province.

“It just got such an overwhelming response, with a couple of hundred people in less than a day,” Trang said.

Trang has decided to host a second live virtual class on Feb. 6.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the assaults have happened during the day and night.

Safety tips

Walk with others or in well-populated areas

Stay in well-lit areas

Be aware of your surroundings, limit the use of devices that would prohibit your awareness

Limit the number of belongings that you are carrying in your arms to reduce your vulnerability

If you are attacked:

create noise to attract attention

do not try to keep hold of your possessions or valuables

pay attention to physical attributes of your attacker and what they are wearing

call 911 immediately

In a news release, CPS states groping is classified as sexual assault and upon conviction can be subject to jail time.

