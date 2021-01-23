Menu

Health

Hospitalizations drop as Quebec reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Province not discarding extending curfew' Coronavirus: Province not discarding extending curfew
Quebec health officials say the lockdown is working but we're not out of the woods yet. As Gloria Henriquez reports, extending the current measures is not off the table.

Quebec is reporting 1,685 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as daily counts continue to decline.

The province is also reporting 76 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 9,437.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 43 to 1,383.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions

The drop in case numbers comes after the Quebec government implemented an 8 p.m. curfew province-wide on Jan. 9.

Premier François Legault attributed the decline to the curfew, but has said hospitals are too full to lift the new restrictions as scheduled on Feb. 8.

As of Saturday, at least 225,245 people in Quebec have recovered from COVID-19.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions' Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions
Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions
© 2021 The Canadian Press
