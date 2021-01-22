Revelstoke, B.C. podcast for kids, The Cubs Club, takes off

Send this page to someone via email

Streaming from the Cubs Club Den in Revelstoke is a new video podcast, one that’s fun for the whole family.

“(It’s about) anything relevant to a child that they might have questions on or might need normalizing,” said Pamela Jensen, co-creator of the Cubs Club.

“We try to bring humour and we are trying to connect with kids right now who might not have a connection.”

Jensen and her podcasting co-host, Meaghan DaDalt created the weekly podcast to get kids out of their seats to take a mini yoga class, challenge kids to push-up competitions and talk about hard topics like poop and COVID-19 with their furry mascot, Koda.

“You just have to get down on a kids level and connect with them and have fun with them and forget about all the COVID stress,” said Jensen.

The podcast was created out of what the duo call necessity, after seeing what is on kids shows now.

“Some of the shows I have watched for 10 minutes with my kids I have been so put off by gender inequality and foul language and all this stuff that I am just dumbfounded to see on a kids show,” said DaDalt.

“So we chose that we were not going to go there. We wanted to create something that we would want our kids to watch.”

Now they film at Jensen’s home daycare, Black Bear Daycare, but they have big plans for next season.

“This is something we are doing with our kids in our home in my basement and, of course, our kids are here giving us feedback and participating and hopefully, other club members will do the same and send us stuff and do stuff with their kids,” said Jensen.

A new episode is released every Monday on their YouTube channel and you can stay up to date on their travels on their Instagram page.

