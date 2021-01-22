Another coyote attack in Stanley Park leaves jogger injured

Send this page to someone via email

Another jogger has been attacked by an aggressive coyote in Stanley Park.

The BC Conservation Service said the woman was jogging in the Hollow Tree area around 5 p.m. Thursday evening when the animal bit her causing her to fall.

“She needed to seek medical attention, she suffered some puncture marks,” Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

“Obviously, we qualify that as an attack.”

This adds to the list of new coyote incidents being reported.

There’s been more than a dozen in the past few days, but this is the first case where injuries have been sustained.

So far, two coyotes have been euthanized.

“It’s pretty serious behavior and concerning behavior, so at this point we are in the area and are trying to locate this coyote. We’re also asking the public to avoid the area for now,” Gravel said.

The Vancouver Park Board said Friday it was launching an education campaign on co-existing with the coyotes and the dangers of feeding wildlife.

At a booth set up near Lumberman’s Arch, lead Park Ranger Chris Penton spoke to more than 150 people on Friday – distributing materials and encouraging everyone to obey the trail closures.

If you encounter a coyote it’s important to keep your distance, do not approach, and avoid running, officials say.

“Stop, stand your ground, make yourself big, yell, throw something at the coyote if you can,” Gravel said.

There are also some serious consequences for feeding a coyote. It’s a ticketable offence, with a minimum fine of $345.

Depending on the severity of the situation the fine can climb as high as $50,000.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking anyone who sees a coyote to report it immediately by calling the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.