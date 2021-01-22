Menu

Winnipeg Jets forwards Patrik Laine, Nate Thompson head to injured reserve

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) looks on during the first day of the Jets NHL summer training camp as the NHL reopens during COVID-19 in Winnipeg, Monday, July 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) looks on during the first day of the Jets NHL summer training camp as the NHL reopens during COVID-19 in Winnipeg, Monday, July 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve.

Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opening game before being sidelined.

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

Winnipeg has added defenceman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
