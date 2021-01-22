Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will be joined by Premier Stephen McNeil for the briefing.

Although originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. the province has since announced it will delay the briefing until 2 p.m.

This has now been bumped to 2 p.m. https://t.co/dNpJ8a4JDG — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) January 22, 2021

Updated data has not been released on COVID-19 cases on Friday but Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, one of which was linked to a school in Truro.

Both of the cases reported on Thursday were located in the northern zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the other is related to École Acadienne de Truro, a pre-primary to Grade 12 school.

The school has closed for cleaning and sanitization, and is expected to reopen on Jan. 27. Until then, students will switch to online learning.

As of Jan. 20, 9,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 2,696 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

There have been 1,565 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March, of which 1,479 are considered to be resolved.

Officials have recorded 65 deaths in the province and there are 21 active cases at this time.