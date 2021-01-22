Menu

Crime

10 people charged following drug bust in Exeter, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 7:56 am
Ten people have been charged after the OPP completed a significant drug bust in Exeter.
Ten people have been charged after the OPP completed a significant drug bust in Exeter.

Ten people have been charged following a significant drug bust north of London.

Huron OPP say they have laid a total of 57 charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation after officers say they seized various drugs and paraphernalia at an address on Main Street in Exeter.

Police say they seized quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, methylphenidate, buprenorphine, dextroamphetamine and Adderall, as well as magic mushrooms. Police say the combined estimated street value of the seized drugs is $3,519.

Officers say they seized property consistent with drug trafficking, like a cell phone, digital scale, and $740 in Canadian cash. They also say they seized a pellet gun, brass knuckles and “push dagger” style knives.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, two women and eight men are facing charges, their ages ranging from 32 to 60.

All accused were released from custody with court dates scheduled for March 8 in Goderich.

