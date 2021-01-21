Manitoba government pledges extra $50 million for schools: Cullen

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending an extra $50 million on schools, education minister Cliff Cullen and central services Minister Reg Helwer announced Thursday.

The additional cash brings the province’s total funding to $210 million for K-12 capital projects across the province.

Cullen said despite the struggles schools are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in school infrastructure need to continue.

“These projects will provide structural repairs, roof replacements, new mechanical systems and accessibility upgrades in kindergarten to Grade 12 schools throughout the province, while also furthering our 20 New Schools Guarantee,” he said.

Cullen said Manitoba has set aside more than $24 million for land acquisition projects for future school sites in Brandon, the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine, Sage Creek, Devonshire Park, West St. Paul, and Waverly West-Bridgwater Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

Other projects include $10 million for elevators, wheelchair lifts and other improvements, as well as funding for mechanical systems, roof replacements, and structural projects.

“It is important for government to maintain and improve school buildings in a timely and cost-effective way to best fulfill the needs of students and teachers,” said Helwer.

“These are substantial capital projects requiring careful planning, design, procurement and the management of construction contracts.”

1:34 Manitoba pledges $52M in new funding for schools amid coronavirus Manitoba pledges $52M in new funding for schools amid coronavirus – Aug 24, 2020