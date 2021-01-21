Menu

Peterborough County OPP locate wanted man in possession of fentanyl, hydromorphone

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 9:59 am
An OPP investigation led to the arrest of a wanted man in Peterborough County.
An OPP investigation led to the arrest of a wanted man in Peterborough County. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP.

An investigation by members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit led to the arrest of an individual on Wednesday.

Details on the investigation were not provided.

Read more: Federal offender wanted on warrant known to frequent Peterborough, Oshawa, northern Ontario

Tony Morris, 28, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and hydromorphone), two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

Click to play video 'Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths' Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths – Dec 30, 2020
FentanylOpioidsDrug TraffickingPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPWantedhydromorphoneOtonabee South MonaghanOtonabee-South Monaghan Township
