Peterborough County OPP locate wanted man in possession of fentanyl, hydromorphone

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP.
An investigation by members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit led to the arrest of an individual on Wednesday.
Details on the investigation were not provided.
Read more: Federal offender wanted on warrant known to frequent Peterborough, Oshawa, northern Ontario
Tony Morris, 28, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and hydromorphone), two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He appeared in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.
Comments