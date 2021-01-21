Peterborough County OPP locate wanted man in possession of fentanyl, hydromorphone

Send this page to someone via email

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP.

An investigation by members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit led to the arrest of an individual on Wednesday.

Details on the investigation were not provided.

Tony Morris, 28, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and hydromorphone), two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

