Peel police officers cleared in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man: Ontario’s police watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Jamal Francique was shot on Jan. 7, 2020.
Jamal Francique was shot on Jan. 7, 2020. Supplied

Ontario’s police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to charge an officer who shot and killed a 28-year-old man in Mississauga, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional Police officers were investigating Jamal Francique for allegedly dealing drugs and possessing a firearm.

Read more: Father struggles, seeks answers, 1 year after son’s death in Peel police shooting

The SIU says they were unable to confirm if Francique had a gun or was dealing drugs, but decided to arrest him for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Several plainclothes officers and their unmarked vehicles planned to surround Francique after he got into his car, but one officer was late blocking him around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020.

The SIU says Francique accelerated and struck one car and was approaching another when an officer on foot fired four times.

Read more: Community members meet with Mississauga, Brampton mayors over police-involved shootings

The watchdog says officers did not approach the car for fears of a gun _ which was later found in Francique’s satchel _ and waited until tactical officers arrived more than two hours later.

Francique was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and died three days later.

Click to play video 'Community gathers with elected officials over police shootings in Peel Region' Community gathers with elected officials over police shootings in Peel Region
Community gathers with elected officials over police shootings in Peel Region – Sep 2, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
