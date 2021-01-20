Guelph adds 21 new COVID-19 cases, Wellington County reports 11th death

Send this page to someone via email

﻿Guelph reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,970.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 264, while another 22 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,688.

Four people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 18 remains unchanged, with the last death attributed to COVID-19 in Guelph reported on Jan. 12.

Since Jan. 1, Guelph has reported 637 new cases and five deaths, while 547 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported one more death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 11.

It comes after two deaths were reported on Tuesday and one on Monday.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, raising the county’s total case count to 792 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by three from the previous day to 94. That includes five people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

The Township of Wellington North, where a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a care facility is located, continues to be hardest hit by the coronavirus. There are 40 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another four people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 687.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Caressant Care’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks seen in Wellington County and Guelph during the pandemic.

Five people have died at the care facility in Arthur, Ont., during the outbreak, which has 93 cases connected to it.

The Ontario government announced last week that North Wellington Health Care Corp would take over management of the facility to help address the spread of COVID-19.

There are 12 active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health also started to report workplace and community outbreaks on Wednesday.

There are 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, however most of them have been categorized as “Workplace – Other.”

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 4,407 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 365 more than what was reported on Tuesday.

Public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be administered to health-care workers at its facility in Guelph.

Due to a production issue with Pfizer’s facility in Belgium, local health officials say they won’t receive another shipment until the week of Feb. 1.

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph on Friday and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

