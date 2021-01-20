Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Toronto police investigating after multi-vehicle highway crash leaves man dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a man died in a multi-vehicle crash on a Toronto highway.

The Toronto Police Service says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon.

The force says a Volkswagen Jetta was exiting onto an off ramp when it struck another car.

Trending Stories

The Jetta then struck a cargo van that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Police say the 59-year-old driver of the Jetta was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

A passenger in another vehicle was injured.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceToronto crashToronto Fatal CollisionToronto highway crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers