Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

‘Very proud’: India celebrates Kamala Harris’ inauguration as U.S. vice president

By Rishi Lekhi and Aijaz Rahi The Associated Press
Click to play video '‘Let’s get to work’: Harris thanks supporters ahead of inauguration' ‘Let’s get to work’: Harris thanks supporters ahead of inauguration
'Let's get to work': Harris thanks supporters ahead of inauguration

A tiny, lush-green Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields was beaming with joy Wednesday hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the U.S. vice-president.

Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of colour and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.

Read more: India celebrates vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ victory with firecrackers, prayers

In her maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometres (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.

“We are feeling very proud that an Indian is being elected as the vice-president of America,” said Anukampa Madhavasimhan, 52, a teacher.

Harris’ grandfather moved to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, decades ago. Harris’ late mother was also born in India, before moving to the U.S. to study at the University of California. She married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for “lotus flower.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village, uncle in India celebrates VP win' U.S. election: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village, uncle in India celebrates VP win
U.S. election: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village, uncle in India celebrates VP win – Nov 8, 2020

Ahead of the U.S. elections in November, villagers in Thulasendrapuram had pulled together a ceremony at the main Hindu temple to wish Harris good luck. After her win, they set off firecrackers and distributed sweets and flowers as a religious offering.

Trending Stories

Posters of Harris from the November celebrations still adorn walls in the village and many hope she ascends to the presidency in 2024. President-elect Joe Biden has skirted questions about whether he will seek reelection or retire.

“For the next four years, if she supports India, she will be the president,” said G Manikandan, 40, who has followed her politically and whose shop proudly displays a wall calendar with pictures of Biden and Harris.

Read more: Kamala Harris becomes 1st Black, South Asian female vice-president in U.S. history

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success are expected to be held at the local temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, will be washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

On Tuesday, an organization that promotes vegetarianism sent food packets for the village children as gifts to celebrate Harris’ success.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpJoe BidenIndiaUs ElectionKamala HarrisBiden InaugurationBiden Harriskamala harris vice presidentVice President-electbiden harris inaugurationKamala Harris IndiaVice president Kamala Harris
Flyers
More weekly flyers