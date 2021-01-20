Victoria MP expecting baby in April, will run again if there is a spring election

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria MP Laurel Collins is expecting a baby and it won’t stop her from running in the next federal election.

Collins and her partner James announced on Tuesday they will be ‘welcoming a new addition’ to their family in April.

I have some big news! I’m thrilled to share my partner James & I will be welcoming a little one into the world! I’m so excited about this new addition to our lives! We’re expecting at the end of April! Announcement thread… /1 pic.twitter.com/b4DnY7u3pb — Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) January 19, 2021

“The pandemic has created a new normal for so many who are now working remotely. I’ll be continuing to participate in virtual parliament where I’ll be voting, debating bills, attending committee, and doing most of my parliamentary work online from Victoria,” Collins wrote on social media.

There has been growing speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to trigger a federal election in the spring. If this is the case Collins will either be near the end of her pregnancy or a new mother. Either way, she says she is planning on running again for the NDP.

“Leaders like Jacinda Ardern (the prime minister of New Zealand) have paved the way for new moms in politics. There is no reason why women starting a family should be barred from pursuing these challenging and meaningful roles,” Collins said.

“There have also been a lot of rumours about the possibility of the government forcing a spring election. Whenever the federal election is called, I will be running again to represent the people of Victoria.”

Collins was first elected in 2019 after serving as a Victoria city councillor. She says her partner James McNish will be taking full parental leave once the baby is born. McNish works for a minister in the B.C. government and will travel with Collins to Ottawa when needed.

Members of Parliament are allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons. British Columbia also allows babies onto the floor of the B.C. legislature.

“I also know that many women do not have the support that I will have. We must continue to advocate for a future where women are not the assumed sole caregiver, forced to choose between having a family and a career,” Collins said.

