Calgary Transit investigating bus shelter vandalism

Calgary Transit is working to identify the people involved in bus shelter vandalism around the city.

The city has noticed an increase in the number of glass shelters smashed in December.

“This type of criminal behaviour not only results in significant costs for the city but has a negative impact on customer safety and comfort,” Stephen Tauro with Calgary Transit communications said.

Five bus shelters have been damaged since the start of December around the Beddington area, according to police.

Police cannot say if smashed shelters were intentionally damaged or a consequence of another act.

“This is the second time I’ve seen this, and it doesn’t make sense,” transit rider Sue Zhang said.

Two bus shelters on Centre Street North in Calgary’s Beddington community are destroyed. Mark Matulis/Global News

Calvin Westwood has also noticed several smashed shelters in the Beddington area.

“I know of about four or five in this small location,” Westwood said. “I think somebody should be held accountable. Maybe they’re going to have to start putting in the cameras.”

Depending on size, a glass bus shelter costs between $1,000 and $2,000 to fix, if the entire structure is destroyed.

Calgary Transit said it will not switch to plexiglass shelters for a number of reasons.

“We have looked at different options but glass provides the most resistance to discolouration, provides easier cleaning/maintenance and is more cost-effective,” Tauro said.

