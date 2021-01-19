Kitchener fire chief takes job in Halton Hills

After six years on the job, Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill is moving on.
A spokesperson for the city confirmed that Rehill has taken on a similar role with Halton Hills.
Rehill’s last day as top dog will be Jan. 31.
Spokesperson Shawn Falcao says Kitchener has a temporary replacement with plenty of experience in place.
“Deputy Chief (Bob) Gilmore, who has close to 30 years of experience with the Kitchener Fire Department, has agreed to take on the role of Acting Fire Chief as we continue to navigate through these challenging times,” he told Global News in an email.
Rehill came over to Kitchener to become the fire chief in 2015 after two decades with the Cambridge Fire Department.
