Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener fire chief takes job in Halton Hills

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 4:37 pm
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016.
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

After six years on the job, Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill is moving on.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed that Rehill has taken on a similar role with Halton Hills.

Read more: Kitchener property tax increase of less than 1 per cent approved by council

Rehill’s last day as top dog will be Jan. 31.

Spokesperson Shawn Falcao says Kitchener has a temporary replacement with plenty of experience in place.

Read more: Kitchener council approves downtown cycling grid

“Deputy Chief (Bob) Gilmore, who has close to 30 years of experience with the Kitchener Fire Department, has agreed to take on the role of Acting Fire Chief as we continue to navigate through these challenging times,” he told Global News in an email.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rehill came over to Kitchener to become the fire chief in 2015 after two decades with the Cambridge Fire Department.

Click to play video 'Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires' Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires
Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires – Oct 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KitchenerKitchener newsKitchener councilHalton HillsCity of KitchenerHalton Hills newsJon RehillJon Rehill Halton HillsKitchener fire chief quits
Flyers
More weekly flyers