Trump touts administration’s accomplishments, wishes Biden ‘luck’ in farewell address

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump touted his administration’s accomplishments and wished incoming President-elect Joe Biden “luck” in a farewell address released Tuesday.

In the pre-recorded speech released Tuesday afternoon, Trump said his administration “did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Trump said his administration “restored American strength at home — and American leadership abroad,” and “built the greatest economy in the world.”

The outgoing president said he is “especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.”

“Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people. We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten — because everyone matters and everyone has a voice,” he said.

The farewell address comes as Biden and Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn-in to the country’s highest office on Wednesday.

Trump gave a small nod to the incoming Biden administration, but did not mention the Democrat by name.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he said.

“We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck, a very important word,” he continued.

However, the outgoing president said as he hands power over to Biden, “the movement we started is only just the beginning.”

Trump still has yet to formally concede his election loss, claiming repeatedly — without providing evidence — that Biden’s victory was the product of mass voter fraud.

Trump, who became the first president in the country’s history to be impeached twice, has said he will not attend the inauguration ceremony.

Outgoing Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to be in attendance.

Trump has largely remained out of the spotlight in the days since Jan. 6 when thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building leaving five people, including a Capitol police officer, dead.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” he said in the address. “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

Trump is now facing a trial in the U.S. Senate over his alleged actions in inciting the protesters to storm the Capitol, something experts say Trump can still face consequences for even if he is no longer commander-in-chief.

