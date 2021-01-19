Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Amazon to expand in Quebec with 5 facilities creating more than 1,000 jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on November 26, 2018. Amazon says it plans to open open five facilities in Quebec. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on November 26, 2018. Amazon says it plans to open open five facilities in Quebec. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Amazon says it will open five facilities in Quebec that will create more than 1,000 jobs and speed up customer deliveries.

The U.S. online retail giant says it will add two sorting centres and its first three delivery stations in the province.

Read more: Amazon buys jets from WestJet, Delta to ship orders faster

Its largest sorting centre in the province, a 48,300-square-metre facility, will open this year in Côteau-du-Lac, about 60 kilometres west of Montreal, that will create at least 500 jobs. Another centre will open in Longueuil, on the south shore of Montreal.

Click to play video 'Top tech titans grilled at historic antitrust hearing' Top tech titans grilled at historic antitrust hearing
Story continues below advertisement

Amazon’s first sorting centre in Quebec opened last year, creating 500 jobs.

Trending Stories

Three new delivery stations in 2021 and 2022 will employ hundreds of new positions. Two will be located in Laval and one in the Montreal suburb Lachine.

Amazon opened its first operations in Quebec in Lachine last summer, creating 300 full-time jobs.

Read more: 300 jobs coming to Lachine with new packing, shipping warehouse: Amazon Canada

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Amazononline retailerRetail Giantamazon delivery centreamazon in QuebecAmazon sorting centreLachine delivery stationQuebec retail
Flyers
More weekly flyers