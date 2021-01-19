Public tip leads police to alleged impaired driver, Vernon RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A tip from the public assisted police in locating a possible impaired driver on Sunday afternoon.

“A motorist alerted police to a possible impaired driver travelling northbound into Vernon on Highway 97,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

“The caller informed police the vehicle they were following was swerving in traffic and had nearly collided with roadway barriers as well as other vehicles.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were able to intercept the vehicle.

“Based on police observations of the driver, an impaired driving investigation was conducted and the male driver was detained,” said Terleski.

Police determined the impairment was possibly drug-related, and the on-scene investigator requested the assistance of an RCMP drug recognition expert.

“If you witness concerning driving behaviour, please report it,” said Terleski.

“Everyone plays an important role in keeping our roads safe and reducing impaired driving collisions, injuries and deaths.”

A 33-year-old Coldstream man was released from custody to appear on a future court date.

