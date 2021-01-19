Menu

Comments

Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after industrial accident in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 9:29 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition after being involved in an industrial accident in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said officer responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by an vehicle in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives just before 8:30 a.m. Police said the collision was determined to be an industrial accident.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre.

The Ministry of Labour has been called.

