Council approves changes to Calgary’s residential permit parking program

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary councillors voted to pass a number of proposed changes to the city’s Residential Parking Permit Program (RPP) during a marathon session of council on Monday.

The changes passed by council members are expected to take effect in 2023 and include a new fee structure.

Under the new structure, the first parking permit requested by Calgarians is free, but a second or third costs $15 each.

If a user requests a visitor parking permit, it will also cost $15.

During Monday’s council meeting, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison said the changes will save the city $300,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is about red tape reduction, this is about cost reduction, this is about a better user experience, this is about fixing inefficiencies and all around just updating the policy,” Davison said.

He noted there had been a “huge amount of discussion” over the proposed changes.

— with files from Adam MacVicar