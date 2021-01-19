Menu

Crime

Council approves changes to Calgary’s residential permit parking program

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
The city is making changes to the residential parking permit system in Calgary.
The city is making changes to the residential parking permit system in Calgary.

Calgary councillors voted to pass a number of proposed changes to the city’s Residential Parking Permit Program (RPP) during a marathon session of council on Monday.

The changes passed by council members are expected to take effect in 2023 and include a new fee structure.

Under the new structure, the first parking permit requested by Calgarians is free, but a second or third costs $15 each.

If a user requests a visitor parking permit, it will also cost $15.

Read more: Calgary city committee approves residential parking permit fees, issue now going to council

During Monday’s council meeting, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison said the changes will save the city $300,000.

“This is about red tape reduction, this is about cost reduction, this is about a better user experience, this is about fixing inefficiencies and all around just updating the policy,” Davison said.

He noted there had been a “huge amount of discussion” over the proposed changes.

— with files from Adam MacVicar

city of calgaryCalgary City CouncilJeff DavisonCalgary Parkingcalgary residental parking permitsCalgary parking permitscalgary residental parkingCalgary parking changesCalgary residental parking permit changesresidental parking permit changesResidential Parking Permit Program
