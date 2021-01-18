Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries to build 32 new transit buses

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit’s new additions will be made by a hometown company.

New Flyer Industries says it’s got a deal with the City of Winnipeg to build 32 clean diesel, 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with an option to extend the contract for five years.

“We’ve delivered nearly 1,000 buses to Winnipeg Transit over 30 years, continually improving propulsion technology to lend enhanced operational and environmental benefits,” said Chris Stoddart, New Flyer’s president, in a news release.

“As Winnipeg Transit evolves its fleet to more sustainable options in the future, we will continue advancing our technology, buses, and infrastructure to pave the way for the scalable transition to cleaner, safer, and more efficient mobility.”

The buses will replace end-of-life vehicles and advance the City of Winnipeg’s 2050 Transportation Master Plan, which the release says aims for safe and efficient movement of people, while meeting a growing demand for sustainable and inclusive transit.

New Flyer says its clean-diesel engines are “virtually smoke-free,” and achieve lower emissions while also reducing the cost of operating the bus.

Global News asked the City about the price tag for the new buses and how soon they would be put to use, but didn’t receive a response by publication.

