Crime

Man accused of attacking, threatening co-accused following major fentanyl bust in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 8:17 pm
Guelph police have charged a 35-year-old man with assault and uttering threats.
Guelph police have charged a 35-year-old man with assault and uttering threats. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a suspect in a major fentanyl bust is facing even more charges after he allegedly threatened and then attacked his co-accused.

The two were arrested last summer in connection to one of the biggest fentanyl seizures in the history of Guelph police.

Around 275 grams of fentanyl, valued at $30,000, was found during a traffic stop on Aug. 28.

Two men were both arrested for possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

In a news release on Monday, police alleged a 35-year-old pressured his co-accused to claim sole ownership of the drugs in court.

Police said the suspect threatened to kill members of the other man’s family if he did not do so, and when the co-accused refused, he was punched several times in the face.

The accused was arrested again on Sunday and is now charged with assault, uttering threats obstructing justice and breach of a release order.

