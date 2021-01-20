Inauguration Day: Live updates as Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday after several tumultuous, but unsuccessful, weeks of attempts to overturn the official results of the U.S. election.

Inauguration Day 2021 will not be the grand affair of past years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event itself will be relatively empty — there will be no excited supporters gathered beneath a platform at the Capitol. Many of the roughly 1,000 guests expected to be in attendance will be members of Congress and their guests.

You can watch the formal event starting at 10 a.m. in the video player above. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at 12 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jan. 6 rampage on Capitol Hill has only made event-planning matters worse. Up to 25,000 National Guard troops will be in place by Wednesday in response to further security concerns that followed the riot by a pro-Trump mob.

It’s considered the largest security presence of any inauguration in U.S. history.

Biden will deliver his inaugural address after being sworn in — the new president’s first chance to lay out an official agenda to Americans watching from home.

The inauguration of his running mate, Kamala Harris, will make Harris the first Black and first East-Indian American woman to assume the role.

Follow along with our live blog below for all the details.

— with files from the Associated Press