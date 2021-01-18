Ditching work shoes for comfort while working from home could be problematic, says Winnipeg doc

Send this page to someone via email

With more Manitobans working from home due to the pandemic, casual clothing, such as sweatpants and hoodies, is proving increasingly popular, as is footwear like Crocs — replacing dress shoes and heels.

The much-maligned shoe brand is reportedly on its way to a banner year, seeing its best sales ever as stay-at-home workers choose comfort during long periods at home.

Switching your usual footwear for something more casual, or just plain going shoeless while working from home, however, can be a problem, says a Winnipeg podiatrist.

“Some people are getting some negative reactions,” Dr. Landen Kolczycki of Family Foot Clinic told 680 CJOB.

“Some people are definitely having things like stubbing their feet or things like heel pain and heavy callous buildup.

“I’ve usually been telling my patients, throughout the pandemic, that they should be putting on their shoes if they’re up and down a whole bunch. If they’re just sitting, then it’s safe to have something to just slide on.”

Kolczycki said a common condition people are experiencing is plantar fasciitis — which causes pain in the bottom of the foot and the heel, and is often caused by extra pressure and not a lot of foot support.

“When we like to throw on things like sandals or flip-flops or even slippers… sure, it gives our feet a little bit of comfort, but it doesn’t do anything for the support on our feet,” he said.

“Places like our heels have to start compensating to make it better, so we have to help our feet out and get them into a little more support.”

As for Crocs, Kolczycki said in the podiatry world, he would usually say “no Crocs ever,” but he understands people’s desire for comfort over function during the pandemic.

“The downside with Crocs is the material they’re made of — they break down pretty quick, so if you are going to wear some Crocs, I would say get a few pairs and update them frequently, every three to six months.”

