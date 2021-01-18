Montreal man facing charges after OPP stop erratic driver on Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically in Stone Mills Township, Ont.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on Saturday just after 2 p.m., officers were called to Highway 401 near the Deseronto Road exit for an erratic driver.

When officers tried to stop the car, it fled.

The vehicle left the highway at the County Road 4 exit, but ended up leaving the road, crashing into road signs and coming to a stop in a snowbank, police say.

According to OPP, the vehicle was reported stolen by York Regional Police earlier in the day.

The driver was arrested and transported to detachment for processing.

Rosaire Tremblay, 51, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and racing a motor vehicle at an excessive speed.