Nova Scotia’s presumed consent law for organ donation takes effect

Nova Scotia has implemented presumed consent around organ donation, a first in Canada.

Legislation passed in April, 2019 finally takes effect today following over 18 months of work to strengthen the system in order make the change.

Under the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act all people in Nova Scotia will be considered potential organ donors unless they opt out.

The director of the province’s organ donation program, Dr. Stephen Beed, says the new opt-out system presents a rare opportunity to transform a part of the health care system and could see donations rise by as much as 30 to 50 per cent within five years.

