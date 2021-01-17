Menu

Health

Quebec reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths, partial tally of 1,744 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
A health-care worker greets a patient at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
A health-care worker greets a patient at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 50 new deaths due to COVID-19 today as well as a preliminary total of 1,744 new cases.

But the province says a delay in transmitting data from Quebec’s labs means the number of cases is incomplete and will be adjusted in a future update.

Hospitalizations declined for the third straight day, down 14 to 1,460.

There were also 12 fewer people in intensive care, for a total of 215.

READ MORE: Prime minister pleads with Canadians not to travel abroad, people do it anyway

While the number of new cases recorded in Quebec has declined slightly over the past week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that it’s too soon to describe the movement as a trend.

He’s urging Quebecers to keep following health measures because the battle is “not yet won.”

The province has reported a total of 242,714 cases and 9,055 deaths since the pandemic began.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
