2 people rescued from Toronto house fire

Toronto Fire Services say two people were rescued from a house fire in the city early Sunday.
Fire Capt. Stephan Powell said crews were called to a home on Callender Street, in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West, shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Powell said the blaze was deemed a two-alarm and two people were rescued from the second floor.
He said there was thick black smoke when crews arrived.
It appears the home was a rooming house, Powell said, adding that 10 people have been displaced.
The fire has since been extinguished and a TTC bus was brought in to shelter those affected. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
