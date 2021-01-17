Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 people rescued from Toronto house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 11:13 am
Emergency crews at the scene of a house fire in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West on Sunday.
Emergency crews at the scene of a house fire in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto Fire Services say two people were rescued from a house fire in the city early Sunday.

Fire Capt. Stephan Powell said crews were called to a home on Callender Street, in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West, shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Powell said the blaze was deemed a two-alarm and two people were rescued from the second floor.

Read more: Person found dead after small fire in Scarborough apartment unit

He said there was thick black smoke when crews arrived.

It appears the home was a rooming house, Powell said, adding that 10 people have been displaced.

The fire has since been extinguished and a TTC bus was brought in to shelter those affected. No injuries have been reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Click to play video 'Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires' Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires
Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires – Dec 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoHouse FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesCallender StreetRoncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West
Flyers
More weekly flyers