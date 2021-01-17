2 people rescued from Toronto house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say two people were rescued from a house fire in the city early Sunday.

Fire Capt. Stephan Powell said crews were called to a home on Callender Street, in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West, shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Powell said the blaze was deemed a two-alarm and two people were rescued from the second floor.

He said there was thick black smoke when crews arrived.

It appears the home was a rooming house, Powell said, adding that 10 people have been displaced.

The fire has since been extinguished and a TTC bus was brought in to shelter those affected. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

