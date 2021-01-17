Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 12:53 pm
Speaking to the media, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday. "It's been two weeks since New Years and it looks like, so far, that we've made it through OK," McNeil said at a briefing on Friday.

Nova Scotia health officials reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

There is one case each in western, northern, eastern and central zones. All of the new cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The province says 29 cases of COVID-19 remain active.

“Having active cases in all zones is a reminder that the virus still wants to spread around the province,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“But we are doing a good job limiting the spread and I encourage all Nova Scotians to stay vigilant by limiting social contact, wearing a mask, distancing and following all of the other public health protocols.”

The province clarified in the release that a Cape Breton University student with a case of COVID-19, reported on Saturday, is living on-campus and is self-isolating as required.

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has confirmed 469 cases of the virus, of which 440 are considered resolved.

Health labs completed 141,223 tests for COVID-19 in the second wave.

Nova Scotia sees success with fighting COVID-19

Potential exposure on flights

On Saturday night, the province advised of potential exposures to the virus on two flights from Toronto to Halifax.

Individuals who were on the flights, in the specified seats, are asked to continue self-isolating as required and to immediately book a test for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.

Passengers on Air Canada flight AC604, travelling on Jan. 5 from Toronto at 8 a.m., to Halifax landing at 11 a.m., in rows 22-28 seats C, D, E and F, are most likely to have been exposed.

Travellers on Swoop flight 408, travelling on Jan. 8 from Toronto at 5:30 p.m., to Halifax landing at 8:30 p.m., seated in rows 16-22 seats A, B, C and D are asked to get tested.

Those in identified seats are directed to fill out an online self-assessment form to book a test. Individuals should not visit a COVID-19 assessment site until an appointment is booked.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthHRMAtlantic Canadaatlantic bubbleNova Scotia COVID-19Robert Strang
