Person found dead after small fire in Scarborough apartment unit

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say a person was found dead following a small fire in a Scarborough apartment unit on Friday.

A spokesperson for Toronto fire said crews were called to a building in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue at 8:10 a.m.

The spokesperson said there was small fire in a unit but by the time crews arrived, it had already been extinguished.

Read more: Man dead after being pulled from house fire in North York

The unit was ventilated to get rid of some smoke.

A deceased male was found inside, but it’s not clear if he died from the fire or from another cause, the spokesperson said, adding that it will take a few days to receive the coroner’s report.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said it’s believed he was alone inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1:56 Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires – Dec 16, 2020