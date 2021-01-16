Menu

RCMP say man’s body found along shoreline in Nova Scotia’s Digby County

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2021 11:54 am
RCMP say Nova Scotia’s medical examiner is working to identify human remains that were found along the shoreline in Digby County.

Police say a body was found at water’s edge my a man walking along the shore near Central Grove, N.S., around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the remains are those of an adult male.

Police say the medical examiner is also trying to determine the circumstances around the death.

No other details have been released.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaHuman RemainsDigby CountyCentral Grove
