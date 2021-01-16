Pot left on stove responsible for heavy smoke at London, Ont., restaurant: fire chief

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after London, Ont., fire crews responded to heavy smoke coming out of a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. about a restaurant located at 242 Dundas St.

When crews arrived, Mosburger says the front door was locked but smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

Crews forced their way in, and “a pot was found on the stove in the kitchen area of the restaurant, which (resulted) in the amount of smoke (that) migrated throughout the building,” the platoon chief said.

Mosburger believes the fire ignited when the burner was left running for too long unknowingly.

A co-owner of the restaurant told 980 CFPL in a statement that Rebel Remedy had some equipment malfunction which caused significant smoke inside the shop.

“There wasn’t a blaze, but there could have been if not for the swift response of the London Fire Department,” said Julie Kortekaas.

“As of now, we are OK and cleaning up the smoke residue.”

Damage is pegged around $5,000. Kortekaas says the largest financial hit from this incident is replacing their front glass, which firefighters had to smash to gain access inside.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, according to Mosburger.

Active Incident- 242 Dundas St. Crews on scene of smoke coming from a restaurant, entry forced with hose lines deployed for search, rescue and fire control. @CityofLdnOnt #ldnont @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/PXPIGEtOQ2 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 16, 2021

