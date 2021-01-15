Hamilton police seize drugs, loaded handgun, after raiding after-hours bar

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing charges after an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs at an after-hours bar in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say they started their investigation in November after the establishment, in the area of Barton Street and Victoria Avenue, was identified as “a source of nefarious activity” in the community.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, after they gathered evidence of criminal activity, resulting in the seizure of crack cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $12,000, cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Three Hamilton men, aged 31, 36 and 48, face a total of 20 criminal charges.

2:12 Inspectors and police prepare for weekend inspection blitz at big box stores in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Durham Inspectors and police prepare for weekend inspection blitz at big box stores in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Durham

Advertisement