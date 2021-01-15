Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seize drugs, loaded handgun, after raiding after-hours bar

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 15, 2021 4:35 pm
Hamilton Police raided an after-hours establishment on Wednesday, which had been identified as a source of "nefarious activity.".
Hamilton Police raided an after-hours establishment on Wednesday, which had been identified as a source of "nefarious activity.". Don Mitchell / Global News

Three men are facing charges after an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs at an after-hours bar in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say they started their investigation in November after the establishment, in the area of Barton Street and Victoria Avenue, was identified as “a source of nefarious activity” in the community.

Read more: Hamilton police say they’re not stopping people arbitrarily amid confusion over stay-at-home orders

Investigators say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, after they gathered evidence of criminal activity, resulting in the seizure of crack cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $12,000, cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Three Hamilton men, aged 31, 36 and 48, face a total of 20 criminal charges.

