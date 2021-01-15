B.C. resident captures amazing display of birds in murmuration over delta mudflats

Send this page to someone via email

A Global News viewer was treated to a stunning nature display in Delta recently.

Jo-Anne Harrison was walking along the Boundary Bay Dyke Trail on Wednesday when she noticed hundreds of birds gathering over the water.

They started flocking and coming together into what is known as murmuration.

This pattern is usually seen in starlings but can also occur with other birds and is quite a sight to behold.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a murmuration is basically a “mass aerial stunt” and it is thought the birds do it to protect themselves from predators and to exchange information.

They also gather over their roosting site and perform the stunts before roosting for the night, the RSPB says.

Birds Canada says the Fraser River Estuary, where the Boundary Bay Dyke trail is located, can be a perfect spot to see many different flocks of birds.

The organization says the estuary has been designated an important Bird and Biodiversity Area due to the sheer number of different birds that rely on the region.

Especially during the winter months, the area is home to a large number of raptors and waterfowl and can be the best place to see some amazing displays, Birds Canada says.

