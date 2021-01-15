Menu

Sports

World’s Longest Hockey Game seeking COVID-19 exemption to hold fundraising event

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 6:38 pm
Click to play video 'By the numbers: World’s Longest Hockey Game' By the numbers: World’s Longest Hockey Game
It takes a lot of effort to make a large event like the World's Longest Hockey Game in Strathcona County a success. Gord Steinke looks at some of the numbers behind the world record attempt – Feb 14, 2018

Planning for the World’s Longest Hockey Game continues to take place while organizers wait to see whether they will receive an exemption from Alberta Health for the event.

The charity fundraiser is currently scheduled to take place Feb. 4 to 15 in Sherwood Park. Currently, COVID-19 restrictions in the province prohibit team sports.

READ MORE: World’s Longest Hockey Game east of Edmonton sets unofficial record at 251 hours

Organizer Brent Saik said he has been in discussions with the province about how the event could be held safely.

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said in a statement to Global News the department has received the proposal.

“It has not yet been approved. It is being reviewed. Our priority is always public health,” McMillan said.

Saik said, if the event were allowed to go ahead, the majority of players would be from the Edmonton-area and would have to complete a quarantine process before the start of the hockey game. He said there would also be consistent COVID-19 testing.

Click to play video 'Behind the scenes at the World’s Longest Hockey Game' Behind the scenes at the World’s Longest Hockey Game
Behind the scenes at the World’s Longest Hockey Game – Feb 16, 2018

Volunteers, such as cooks and Zamboni drivers, would also have to be quarantined, while scorekeepers would work in a building outside of the arena and referees would oversee the event from outside the restricted area, Saik said.

Spectators, who would typically watch the event from the stands, would only be allowed in vehicles in a drive-through, according to Saik.

READ MORE: Death in organizer’s family leaves ‘hole’ at World’s Longest Hockey Game

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed 967 new cases of COVID-19, and the province is allowing personal and wellness services to reopen Monday by appointment only. Up to 10 people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings and funeral services can have a limit of 20 people. All other public health measures remain in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Saik acknowledged that some people may not be happy if an exemption is granted but he said the event is important.

“We can live within a pandemic. [The event] has to be done responsibly and properly. I want people to know this is going to be the new gold standard of what it takes to fundraiser. It’s not like it used to be, but it can still be done properly and safely,” he said.

Saik said the goal of the event is to raise $1.5 million for cancer research.

Click to play video 'Organizer of World’s Longest Hockey Game presented with silver stick at Edmonton Oilers game' Organizer of World’s Longest Hockey Game presented with silver stick at Edmonton Oilers game
Organizer of World’s Longest Hockey Game presented with silver stick at Edmonton Oilers game – Feb 20, 2018

He hopes to hear a decision by Jan. 21 in order to finalize preparations for the fundraiser.

Information on the event can be found at the charity’s website.

