A behind-the-scenes tour at the World’s Longest Hockey Game

It’s Day 8 out at Saiker’s Acres, where dozens of hockey players are taking part in the World’s Longest Hockey Game for cancer research.

With 40 players playing non-stop, around-the-clock hockey, the world record feat is quite the undertaking. And the facilities are something to be seen.

The rink

The World’s Longest Hockey Game takes place at Saiker’s Acres, east of Edmonton, on an outdoor NHL-sized rink.

It’s surrounded by plenty of space to watch the game, including bleachers. There’s even a massive bonfire to help keep spectators warm.

The ice house

Next to the ice sits a two-storey ice house. The upper floor houses the banquet hall, which is usually buzzing with people and offers plenty of space for spectators. It also houses the command centre, which records everything from the score, the goals and the time left in the game.

About 185 referees and score keepers will work 625 two-hour shifts, keeping track of the stats is a gargantuan task.

The players’ bench

The players’ bench is located on the bottom floor of the ice house. This is also where the food arrives, so players can grab a bite while they’re on shift.

Maximum Edge is also nearby, sharpening skates for the players around the clock.

The locker room

The players’ locker room is located on the main floor of the ice house. Each player has his or her own stall, where they get ready before and after a shift.

On the floor sits a “world’s Longest Hockey Game” carpet, cordoned off by stanchions.

“The whole concept of this carpet, it’s similar to the NHL,” Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius explained.

“You never want to step on an NHL logo in a dressing room so if you do step on it, people have to do put money in the pot and that all goes to the charity.”

Near the carpet also sits WLHG jersey No. 73. The jersey is an honour to Jim Martin, organizer Brent Saik’s brother-in-law, who passed away in November 2016.

Medical room

With 11 days of non-stop hockey, injuries are bound to happen. Volunteer medical staff is on site 24/7, to keep the players as healthy as possible.

“This is the room where all the guys are kept well,” Karius said. “This is what keeps us going.”

Located in the ice house, the medical room offers chiropractic care, massage therapy and physiotherapy.

Where do the players sleep?

One of the most-asked question when it comes to the WLHG is: where do the players sleep? The players aren’t allowed to leave the site.

With shifts popping up day and night, when the players aren’t playing or eating, they’re sleeping. So, where do you put 40 hockey players?

Behind the Saiks’ house are rows upon rows of dozens of motorhomes and RVs where the players catch a bit of shut-eye. The units run thanks to help of amps, generators and propane tanks.

Kitchen

There’s no such thing as breakfast, lunch and dinner out at the WLHG. With shifts happening around the clock, the food is also being prepared and served 24/7.

With the help of dozens of volunteers, food is prepared in the Saiks’ kitchen non-stop.

Zamboni room

More than 250 hours of hockey will be played when all is said and done and that means keeping the ice in good playing condition.

Two zambonis flood the ice every hour. They only have 10 minutes to get on the ice, flood and get off before the players have to be back out to play.

With over 500 floods over 11 days, it’s estimated the zambonis will go through 5,000 gallons of water every day.

“We would not be able to do this without all these great gentleman,” Karius said.

“When you think about the ice, we’re looking at temperatures from -30 C to 5 C so these guys are the best in the business when it comes to outdoor ice.”

The WLHG wraps up on Monday evening. To donate to the team or to a specific player (like Global’s own Kevin Karius!) click here.

Saiker’s Acres is located at 52269 Range Road 220 in Sherwood Park. Below is a map of the location, if you’d like to head out and cheer on the players in person.

