Guelph Transit to receive $3.2 million from Ontario gas tax fund

Guelph is receiving just over $3.2 million from the province’s gas tax fund.

The Ontario government is doling out $375 million to 109 municipalities across the province, according to a news release.

“Supporting transit systems is more important than ever as municipalities across Ontario struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

“This funding will help ensure people have access to safe, reliable transportation to get to work or pick up essential items like a prescription.”

The gas tax program provides municipalities with two cents per litre of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

This funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

Guelph received $3 million last year and $2.9 million in the year before that.

According to provincial numbers, the city has received about $40 million through the program since it began in 2004.

This year, like years prior, Toronto received the largest chunk of the pie with over $185 million, while Waterloo Region received almost $11.8 million.

