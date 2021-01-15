Menu

Crime

Full parole granted to former Mountie, coach convicted of sex abuse of boys in B.C., Sask.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2021 12:32 pm
Former RCMP officer Alan Davidson is seen in undated RCMP handout photos.
Former RCMP officer Alan Davidson is seen in undated RCMP handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A former Mountie and sports coach, convicted of sexually abusing young boys in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, has been granted full parole.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

The offences began in B.C., where he met some of the victims through coaching hockey and baseball.

Read more: Ex-RCMP officer Alan Davidson found guilty of indecently assaulting five boys

Davidson was later hired as an RCMP officer and worked in Saskatchewan, where court heard he targeted two other boys. He was working as a deputy sheriff in Calgary when he was arrested in 2014.

“The board considered that you committed these offences approximately 30 years ago and there is no new information indicating additional offences since this time,” the Parole Board of Canada said in the decision released Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Davidson, who is now 65, was granted day parole last January.

Read more: Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse granted day parole

The board previously denied two requests for full parole but said Davidson has made gains since his last application in 2020.

“The board also considered that you have positive family support, have accepted responsibility for your actions, demonstrated remorse and victim empathy, gained insight into your risk factors and have successfully completed interventions in the institutional setting and the community.”

The board said a number of restrictions will remain in place for Davidson, including a ban on consuming alcohol and purchasing or possessing pornography. He also cannot be in the presence of any male under 18 without adult supervision.

“The board remains highly concerned with the nature and gravity of your offending and your willingness to manipulate young and vulnerable victims to satisfy your sexual preoccupation,” said the decision.

Davidson is also prohibited from entering the South Okanagan, the Cariboo and Peace River Regional District of British Columbia without the approval of his parole supervisor.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP' Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP
Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP – Dec 17, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPSexual AssaultSaskatchewan NewsIndecent AssaultRCMP sexual assaultAlan DavidsonAlan Davidson RCMPAlan Davidson verdictAlan Davidson indecent assaultAlan Davidson sexual assault
