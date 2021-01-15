Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 12:35 pm
Ottawa Public Health says there have now been more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 locally since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian Press / Paul Chiasson

Ottawa is ending the week passing two grim milestones in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19 locally and four new deaths related to the virus on Friday.

The city has now seen 12,027 cases of the coronavirus and 402 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Canada forecast to have 10,000 COVID-19 cases daily by end of January, modelling shows

There are currently 1,261 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day is now down to 142 from 148 the day before.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Ottawa dropped to 4.1 per cent in the past week from 4.5 per cent in the previous period.

Read more: Ottawa rinks, sledding hills to remain open amid Ontario stay-home order

There are 36 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, 11 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Four new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Friday, three of which affect Ottawa child-care centres. There are currently 43 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa.

