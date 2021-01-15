Blast of wintry weather on the way for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a snowy weekend in Montreal and parts of southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city, with a blast of wintry weather expected to descend Saturday.

Montreal is expected to see up to 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” the weather agency said in its warning. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

As of Friday morning, Montreal is also currently under a smog warning, but Environment Canada says “high concentrations of pollutants are expected to diminish.”

When it comes to winter weather, it appears the city will be spared compared to other areas.

The Quebec City, Lanaudière and Mauricie regions are under a snow storm warning. The weather agency says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected for the province’s capital, which will also deal with strong winds.