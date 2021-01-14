Menu

Crime

Day parole extended for Kelly Ellard, killer of B.C. teen Reena Virk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video 'Teenaged killer Kelly Ellard asking for day parole' Teenaged killer Kelly Ellard asking for day parole
(May 3, 2016) Teenaged killer Kelly Ellard asking for day parole – May 3, 2016

The 38-year-old woman convicted of murdering teenager Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997 will be allowed to continue her day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada has released its ruling on Kelly Ellard, who now goes by the name of Kerry Sim.

Read more: Memorial marks 20-year anniversary of B.C. teen Reena Virk’s death

In a decision released Thursday, the board says Sim, now the mother of two young children, remains “positive and compliant” in the community and continues to have high reintegration potential.

Click to play video 'Killer bully pregnant behind bars' Killer bully pregnant behind bars
Killer bully pregnant behind bars – Oct 25, 2016

Her day parole was expanded last summer to allow her to live away from a residential facility for up to five days each week and the parole board is continuing that order for another six months.

It says Sim’s case management team reports she has demonstrated remorse for Virk’s murder, takes full responsibility for the attack and believes the best way to show her remorse is to “live a pro-social life in honour of the victim and her family.'”

Read more: Dark Poutine podcast recap: The murder of Reena Virk

Sim was 15 when she and a group of teens beat Virk and then she and an accomplice followed the injured girl, beat her again and drowned her in the Gorge waterway.

