Waterloo Region continues to have more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

There are currently 1,092 active COVID-19 cases in the region, according to numbers provided by Waterloo Public Health on Thursday.

The agency says that 35 of those people are currently in area hospitals with 18 being in intensive care.

It reported another 166 positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 7,956.

At the other end of the spectrum, another 130 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 6,689.

For the third straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 179.

There have now been 9,159 vaccinations conducted in Waterloo Region since the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine was given on Dec. 23.

The number of active outbreaks in the area increased to 42 after they were declared at the paramedics’ station in Waterloo and at an auto sales location.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 228,310.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s which saw 2,961 new infections. On Tuesday, 2,903 new cases were recorded.

“Locally, there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel, 357 in York Region and 268 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,189, after 62 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca

