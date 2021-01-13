Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at paramedic station in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 3:13 pm
Click to play video 'Are stay-at-home orders more productive than curfews? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions' Are stay-at-home orders more productive than curfews? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions
WATCH: Are stay-at-home orders more productive than curfews? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions

Waterloo Public Health says an active outbreak has been declared at Paramedic Services’ North Division in Waterloo after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says there are two other COVID-19 cases among employees at the division but they have not been linked to the outbreak.

Read more: There are now 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Public Health says it is working closely with Paramedic Services “to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken and to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control practices are in place.”

It says that those who are potential close contacts who are required to be tested and to self-isolate are being contacted.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to complete long-term care home vaccinations in high-risk zones in upcoming weeks' Coronavirus: Ontario to complete long-term care home vaccinations in high-risk zones in upcoming weeks
Coronavirus: Ontario to complete long-term care home vaccinations in high-risk zones in upcoming weeks

“We have been in contact with all of our staff members who have tested positive and those who are required to self-isolate. Most are experiencing relatively minor symptoms and are all recovering in isolation at home,” Chief Stephen Van Valkenburg said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario attempts to clarify what is essential under COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order

“Public Health and Paramedic Services have completed contact tracing and are confident there is no risk to the public or any impact on our ability to safely respond to 9-1-1 calls and provide care.”

There was also an outbreak declared at Waterloo Regional Police’s North Division on Jan. 8 after three officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

That platoon is also located in the City of Waterloo.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19CambridgeWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusKitchener coronavirusCambridge COVID-19Kitchener COVID-19 Kitchener newsWaterloo paramedics COVID-19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers