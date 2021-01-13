COVID-19 outbreak declared at paramedic station in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says an active outbreak has been declared at Paramedic Services’ North Division in Waterloo after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says there are two other COVID-19 cases among employees at the division but they have not been linked to the outbreak.

Waterloo Public Health says it is working closely with Paramedic Services “to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken and to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control practices are in place.”

It says that those who are potential close contacts who are required to be tested and to self-isolate are being contacted.

“We have been in contact with all of our staff members who have tested positive and those who are required to self-isolate. Most are experiencing relatively minor symptoms and are all recovering in isolation at home,” Chief Stephen Van Valkenburg said in a statement.

“Public Health and Paramedic Services have completed contact tracing and are confident there is no risk to the public or any impact on our ability to safely respond to 9-1-1 calls and provide care.”

There was also an outbreak declared at Waterloo Regional Police’s North Division on Jan. 8 after three officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

That platoon is also located in the City of Waterloo.