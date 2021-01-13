Snowy fun with the bears of Winnipeg’s Barrington Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman’s plans to build a snowman have turned into something much more ambitious — a frozen menagerie of more than a dozen bears on her St. Vital property.

Vinora Bennett said her project has drawn the attention of her Barrington Avenue neighbours, and is turning into a fun way to engage people during the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really wanting to build a snowman in my backyard, but the snow wasn’t sticky,” Bennett told Global News.

One of the Barrington Avenue bears.

“I added some water and started building the snowman… it worked really well, so I started thinking of different things I could build. I built two bears in the front yard and people were liking it, so I just kept on going.

“I realized after that we’re living on Barrington (bear-ington) — how convenient.”

Vinora Bennett.

Bennett said two bears turned into more and more until they were scattered all over her front yard.

“I asked my neighbours if I could use some of their snow — I was running out of snow — and I just kept going,” she said.

“When I was building my first bear, people started walking and complimenting me and really appreciating it. I wasn’t expecting people to love it so much.

“It’s just a great feeling putting smiles on people’s faces.” Tweet This

“All of a sudden, there’s people from the community on our street, and I’m seeing more people again. It’s such a good feeling. It’s a change of scenery.”

Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News

