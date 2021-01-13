Menu

Entertainment

Snowy fun with the bears of Winnipeg’s Barrington Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Vinora Bennett with some of her snow creations.
Vinora Bennett with some of her snow creations. Jordan Pearn / Global News

A Winnipeg woman’s plans to build a snowman have turned into something much more ambitious — a frozen menagerie of more than a dozen bears on her St. Vital property.

Vinora Bennett said her project has drawn the attention of her Barrington Avenue neighbours, and is turning into a fun way to engage people during the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really wanting to build a snowman in my backyard, but the snow wasn’t sticky,” Bennett told Global News.

One of the Barrington Avenue bears.
One of the Barrington Avenue bears. Jordan Pearn / Global News

“I added some water and started building the snowman… it worked really well, so I started thinking of different things I could build. I built two bears in the front yard and people were liking it, so I just kept on going.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeggers enjoy outdoor activities to beat the holiday blues

“I realized after that we’re living on Barrington (bear-ington) — how convenient.”

Vinora Bennett
Vinora Bennett. Global News

Bennett said two bears turned into more and more until they were scattered all over her front yard.

“I asked my neighbours if I could use some of their snow — I was running out of snow — and I just kept going,” she said.

“When I was building my first bear, people started walking and complimenting me and really appreciating it. I wasn’t expecting people to love it so much.

“It’s just a great feeling putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All of a sudden, there’s people from the community on our street, and I’m seeing more people again. It’s such a good feeling. It’s a change of scenery.”

Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Click to play video 'Family in Rosenort, Manitoba builds massive 20-foot tall snowman' Family in Rosenort, Manitoba builds massive 20-foot tall snowman
Family in Rosenort, Manitoba builds massive 20-foot tall snowman – Feb 1, 2017
