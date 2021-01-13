Halifax Transit driver injured as bus goes off the road

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Transit driver was taken to hospital after one of the service’s buses careened off the road on Wednesday.

RCMP say at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Walker Street in Lower Sackville, N.S.

They found that a Halifax Transit bus had left the roadway.

The driver of the bus was the only person on board and was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Erin DiCarlo, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality, told Global News that the injuries were not considered serious.

Walker Street was closed for approximately two hours as emergency crews dealt with the scene. It reopened at 11:10 a.m.

DiCarlo said that Halifax Transit will launch an internal investigation as a result of the crash.