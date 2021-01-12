Power outages possible as B.C.’s South Coast braces for wind, rain

Send this page to someone via email

An atmospheric river with moisture origins from as far away as the Philippines has hit southern British Columbia. Widespread weather warnings are in place.

A rainfall warning is still in effect for Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver with another 30-40 mm possible by Wednesday morning.

In addition, power outages are possible as strong, gusty winds are expected.

Wind warnings are in effect for Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and the North Shore, as well as central and southwest Metro Vancouver.

Heavy snow & strong winds on interior mountain highways tonight through tomorrow. Up to 35 cm & gusts to 70 km/h. Whiteout conditions are possible. Lower elevations will see rain & strong winds, except for regions N of Kamloops where 5-15 cm is possible. #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/iFM7dFCwUg — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) January 13, 2021

Gusts up to 70 km/h are expected Tuesday evening and overnight.

The winds will be out of the south initially, then will switch to westerly overnight and ease Wednesday morning.

Two ferry sailings have already been cancelled and there is a chance some may be at least delayed Wednesday morning.

Travellers are advised to check the BC Ferries website before heading to the terminal.

Meanwhile, heavy snow will fall on the mountain highways east of Hope tonight through part of tomorrow, with the Coquihalla expecting up to 25 cm.

Expect heavy snow & strong winds on interior mountain highways tonight through tomorrow.

Gusty winds are also expected, meaning whiteout conditions are possible.

Most lower-elevation regions will see just rain, except for regions north of Kamloops where 5-15 cm is possible.

Finally, most of the Interior will experience strong gusty southwest winds tonight through tomorrow afternoon with gusts up 70 km/h.

